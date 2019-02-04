Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee member Musa Bility has criticised the way the governing body is being run as he resigned two positions within the organisation in protest at President Ahmad's leadership of the organisation.

In a strongly-worded letter, sent to Ahmad and the CAF Executive Committee and published on Twitter by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Bility claimed the President was "leading this noble organisation in the wrong direction".

Bility, a former President of the Liberia Football Association barred from standing for FIFA President in 2015, confirmed he had resigned as head of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Standing Committee and as a member of the CAF Emergency Committee.

The 51-year-old claimed he could "no longer summon the courage to work on these posts at the whims and caprices of the President".

Bility claimed Ahmad, elected President of the continental governing body to replace longstanding predecessor Issa Hayatou in 2017, had once told him that "I'm the President and I do what I want".

The Liberian accused Ahmad of organising a meeting of the CHAN Standing Committee without informing him, despite Bility chairing the group.

Musa Bility made several accusations against CAF President Ahmad in the letter ©Getty Images

He also claimed Ahmad had once said he was the "President of CAF and of every committee" and alleged CAF was in a worse position than when the Madagascar official took charge two years ago.

Bility wrote that he was hopeful his resignations would "serve as a wake-up call for us to stand firm and ensure that CAF is managed properly in accordance with the statutes in order to bring real change to African football".

"Our situation is such that today the president has demonstrated brazen disregard for the Executive Committee but chooses to run CAF with close associates he feels comfortable around and carries a certain degree of respect for," Bility added in the letter.

Confusion surrounding the hosts of the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was also highlighted as a concern by Bility.

In December, CAF confirmed Cameroon, stripped of the hosting rights for this year's tournament, would host in 2021.

This came despite CAF having already awarded the 2021 edition to the Ivory Coast, which reacted with anger at the announcement from the continental organisation.

insidethegames has contacted CAF for comment.