Sweden's International Biathlon Union (IBU) President Olle Dahlin has called on the Stockholm-Åre bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to focus on its "weaknesses".

Dahlin, elected to the top job at the IBU in September, has backed his home country's campaign but has urged organisers not to focus solely on the positive elements of their candidacy.

The Swedish effort is battling for the 2026 hosting rights against Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo in Italy, although doubts over political support continue to cast a shadow on both bids.

"You have to turn your weaknesses into your strengths, this is how you'll win," said Dahlin.

"Your strengths are often obvious - they're not the ones that usually will predict your success - your weaknesses will.

"Stockholm has an extremely strong bid, no-one can deny that.

"However, what can be said against the Swedes is that we are often too structured and not as passionate as our Southern European counterparts, as well as being too honest and too 'moderate'.

"But time has caught up with, and shown the benefits of, our Swedish mentality.

"We Swedes are exactly what the Olympic Movement needs right now - we are associated with the value words of 'honesty', 'moderation' and 'structure'.

"What was once considered weakness is now seen as strength and this may just be the most important message of the Swedish bid."

Dahlin became IBU President during tumultuous times for the organisation, with previous leader Anders Besseberg stepping down after being implicated in a criminal investigation which is centering on alleged doping, fraud and corruption.

Stockholm's bid has also faced uncertainty after a local Government reshuffle in October saw the Green Party and the centre-right Alliance parties join forces and declare the city would not host the Games.

The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) has now claimed the majority of the Stockholm City Council are behind the joint candidacy from the two cities, while a new national Government in the country could also be a factor.

Italy claimed that the Milan-Cortina bid did submit Government guarantees when both efforts submitted candidature files to the International Olympic Committee on January 11.

"We already have everything we need, and we have proven time and time again that we are leaders in organising World Championships," Dahlin added.

"We already have the infrastructure, Arlanda airport, the underground, ski jumping, everything needed.

"And if anyone can balance a budget, it is us.

"What it comes down to is that we must engage and promote the Olympic Movement for approximately eight years.

"Stability and honesty are wonderful qualities, but there has to be a good portion of passion in there as well.

"No-one can deny that Sweden and her Scandinavian neighbours love winter sports more than most.

"And this is what the Swedish bid must make the Olympic Movement understand."