Beijing's communication operators will spend more than CNY30 billion (£3.4 billion/$4.4 billion/€3.8 billion) to build a 5G network in the city in time for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The news comes following the publishing of Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology 2019-2022 plan, as reported by Xinhua.

The 5G network will cover the core zone of the city, defined as the areas within the Second Ring Road, which encircles the centre of Beijing.

It will also be used in the Beijing Daxing International Airport, which is currently under construction and will open in September this year.

With the network expected to be completed by 2022, 5G will be available during the 2022 Winter Games, with the Olympics taking place from February 4 to 20 and the Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

To develop the key components needed for the 5G network, such as radio frequency parts and chips, Beijing will set up manufacturing bases and product innovation centres over the next few years.

Beijing will aim to achieve ¥200 billion (£22.7 billion/$29.5 billion/€26 billion) of revenue from the 5G network and have its tech companies reach a 10 per cent share in the global 5G component market.