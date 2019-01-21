The number of members on Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Commissions will be capped at 10 to "ensure they can work as effectively and productively as possible", it was announced today.

The decision was taken by the newly-formed ANOC Executive Council, which met in Lausanne today for the first time since President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah stepped aside following allegations of forgery.

The composition and action plans for the new ANOC Commissions was the key item on the agenda as the Executive Council "emphasised the importance of the Commissions in developing creative solutions for National Olympic Committees (NOCs)".

The Continental Associations were asked to put forward nominations for the Commissions to ensure representation across each region within the umbrella body.

The composition, due to be revealed once each member has been informed, was approved by the Executive Council.

Action plans and goals for the coming year were presented at the meeting by the chairperson of each commission, while the Executive Council approved an amendment to the Constitution that stipulates that chairs of all the Commissions will be non-voting ex-officio members of the Executive Council.

The meeting, chaired by ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell, was opened by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

During his address, Bach described 2019 as the year of the NOCs due to the number of Continental Games set to take place.

He also discussed some of the broader issues facing the Olympic Movement.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah is listed as the "self-suspended" ANOC President after his decision to step aside following allegations of forgery ©Getty Images

"Today was a very productive meeting," Mitchell said.

"As the first meeting of the newly-formed Executive Council, it was an opportunity for everyone to get to know each other better and to enhance our understanding of everyone’s specific skills and expertise.

"There is a huge amount of knowledge within ANOC and we are committed to making sure that we maximise our members’ potential.

"This is what we are also aiming to do within our Commissions.

"We will have brand new Commissions this year and we have also reduced their size to make them more manageable and more productive.

"They will be meeting more regularly and we look forward to seeing what initiatives that they will come up with in 2019 to help further develop the support ANOC provides its NOCs."

Members of the ANOC Executive Council endorsed Sheikh Ahmad’s decision to stand down as President at the ANOC General Assembly in Tokyo in November.

The Kuwaiti, who denies wrongdoing and claimed that the allegations against him were politically motivated, is listed as being self-suspended.

He aims to return to the role following a legal case.

Sheikh Ahmad, one of the IOC's longest-serving members having been elected in 1992, requested a hearing in front of the IOC Ethics Commission earlier this month but it was cancelled on the advice of his lawyers.