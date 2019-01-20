Vietnam booked their place in their second consecutive Asian Cup quarter-final as they beat Jordan on penalties in the United Arab Emirates.

The Vietnamese team held their nerve by winning 4-2 in the shootout after the match had finished 1-1 after extra time at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

China then joined Vietnam in the next round as they fought back from a goal down to overcome Thailand, while Iran cruised into the last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Oman.

Baha' Abdel-Rahman gave Vietnam the lead in their clash with Jordan as he found the net with a superb curling free-kick after Do Hung Dung brought Salem Alajalin down just outside the box.

Vietnam levelled just six minutes after the restart when Nguyen Cong Phuong converted Nguyen Trong Hoang's delivery.

Neither side found a winner in either the remaining minutes of normal time or in the additional 30-minute period, sending the first last 16 match at an Asian Cup to penalties.

Baha Seif and Ahmed Saleh were the guilty parties for Jordan as both missed from the spot, allowing Bùi Tien Dung to send his side through to the last eight.

China fought back from a goal down to overcome Thailand ©Getty Images

Thailand struck first in their encounter with China at the Hazza bin Zayed in Al Ain as Supachai Chaided fired home after a goalmouth scramble half-an-hour in.

The entrance of Xiao Zhi inspired the Chinese comeback as he restored parity in the 67th minute before Gao Lin secured the win from the spot 20 minutes from time.

Iran had effectively sealed progression by half-time in their match against Oman at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ashkan Dejagah were on target in the first half as Iran maintained their pursuit of a fourth continental title and first since 1976.

Vietnam will face either Japan or Saudi Arabia, while China take on Iran.

The tournament continues with a further three last 16 matches tomorrow.