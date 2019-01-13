Qatar recovered from a shock opening defeat to Angola to beat Egypt in Group D of the International Handball Federation Men's World Championship.
They narrowly led Egypt in each half, winning the first 15-12 and the second 13-11 to record a 28-23 victory at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.
The 2015 silver medalists had suffered a shock defeat to Angola in their opening game.
Angola could not continue their good form, losing to Hungary 34-24, giving the Hungarians two wins in two.
Sweden also got their second win in Group D, beating Argentina convincingly 31-16.
In Group B, Spain, Macedonia and Croatia all got their second victories of the tournament at the Olympiahalle in Munich.
Spain triumphed against Iceland 32-25, while Macedonia defeated Bahrain 28-23 and Croatia emerged as 35-27 winners against Japan.
Tomorrow will see all 24 teams in the competition play.
In Group A, defending champions France take on a winless Unified Korea at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, while hosts Germany play Russia and Brazil meet Serbia.
Hosts Denmark come up against Saudi Arabia in Group C at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, with Chile playing Tunisia and Norway facing Austria.
Group B will see Croatia against Macedonia, Iceland meet Bahrain and Spain take on Japan.
Qatar play Hungary in Group D, alongside Argentina's tie against Egypt and Sweden's clash with Angola.