Lausanne-based Burson-Marsteller Sport will from today operate as the sports practice of Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), it has been announced.

It follows the merger of the two global advisory firms, Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe.

As a result of the merger, BCW now claims to be one of the world's largest full-service global communications agencies with a network of more than 4,000 employees across 42 countries.

The company delivers advice and integrated communications programmes for clients in a wide range of industries, including sport.

The new BCW sports practice will consist of the complete team of consultants from Burson-Marsteller Sport and TSE Consulting, continuing to deliver its full range of services to the international sports world with an increased outreach resulting from the larger global presence of BCW.

Burson-Marsteller Sport acquired a majority stake in TSE Consulting, an international sports consulting company, in February 2016.

"Burson-Marsteller Sport was a strong asset in the Burson-Marsteller network, providing strategy a communications services to the international sports world," Scott Wilson, BCW’s President for Europe and Africa, said.

"The same team will now operate in the new BCW and will benefit from our trend-setting expertise in delivering innovative and integrated solutions for clients."

BCW's capabilities are divided into six areas ©BCW

Lars Haue-Pedersen, the managing director of BCW sports practice, added: "This is a very exciting development for us.

"We continue to expand our global reach as well as our set of services to our clients in the international sports world.

"They will benefit from BCW’s smart, digitally-based solutions to reach new and more versatile audiences.

"BCW’s unique capacities in this field will enrich our approach and substantially enhance our advice and support to clients."

The BCW sports practice delivers services to international sport clients and bid and host cities, including campaigning and international relations, event strategy development and evaluation, event host communication and sport strategy development.

Burson-Marsteller Sport’s client list includes the crisis-hit International Boxing Association (AIBA).

It was appointed by AIBA in January 2018 to produce a report for the International Olympic Committee, detailing progress in various areas following the expression of concerns over governance, financial matters, anti-doping, judging and refereeing.

In November, Gafur Rakhimov was elected as AIBA President despite him being labelled by the United States Treasury Department as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", leading to doubts over whether boxing would retain its place n the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.