Jordan stunned defending champions Australia with a 1-0 victory on day two of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Anas Bani Yaseen registered with a bullet header in the 29th minute to leave the holders shell-shocked at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Australia dominated possession but could find no way past the Jordan defence as they opened Group B with defeat.

It could have been even better for Jordan after their first half goal but Baha' Abdel-Rahman's free-kick was pushed onto the bar.

Awer Mabil struck the post for Australia in the second half as Jordan camped deep and kept their opponents out.

In the other Group B match at Sharjah Stadium, Syria and Palestine drew 0-0.

Palestine's defender Mohammed Saleh was sent off after 69 minutes for two bookable offences but his country survived for a point.

Sunil Chhetri scored twice as India defeated Thailand ©Getty Images

In Group A, India started in style by thrashing Thailand 4-1 at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sunil Chhetri netted twice to give his country their first win at the tournament for 55 years.

They took the lead after 27 minutes when Theerathon Bunmathan handled in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Chhetri converted the penalty but Teerasil Dangda headed home a Thai equaliser six minutes later.

India dominated the second half with Chhetri firing home his second just moments after the re-start.

Anirudh Thapa made it 3-1 with a lovely chipped finish before Jeje Lalpekhlua rifled in a fourth.

The Indians now top the group after hosts UAE drew the opening game of the tournament 1-1 with Bahrain yesterday.

Group C will begin tomorrow with China meeting Kyrgyzstan and South Korea playing Philippines.

Iran will also meet Yemen in Group D.