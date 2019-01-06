European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič has claimed the organisation has received "strong bids" for the 2023 European Games.

The Slovenian official made the assertion in a New Year's message to EOC members, where he looked forward to key events in 2019.

Among the major decisions will be the selection of a host for the third edition of the European Games.

The first edition of the Games took place in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku in 2015, while Minsk is set to stage this year's event.

Competition will take place in Belarus' capital from June 21 to 30.

A bid process for the third edition was launched in September, with all 50 European National Olympic Committees sent letters inviting them to bid.

Kocijančič has now claimed several bids for the Games have been received but did not name the interested nations.

"We have been fortunate to receive a number of strong bids from across the continent, and we will be in good hands regardless of which city eventually wins the rights to host the event," he wrote.

The closing date for the submission of a bid is February 28.

Following two successive European Games in Eastern Europe, the EOC are thought to be keen to take the Games to Western Europe.

Whereas the inaugural European Games in Baku are regarded as a high-cost, high-impact event, Minsk 2019 is expected to be more low-key.

The EOC will hope this approach will encourage further bids for the Games.

Sarajevo and East Sarajevo will host the EOC's first event of the year when it stages the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival next month ©EOC

They will also hope to avoid the situation the organisation faced in 2015, when The Netherlands were in line to play host to the 2019 Games before pulling out when the Minister of Sport thought the plan could hinder his party's election chances.

In his letter to NOCs, Kocijančič praised the achievements of athletes at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, where European countries secured 210 medals in total.

He also praised their participation and success at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics.

"I congratulate all the winners and of course all of the European NOCs involved," he said.

"You have every right to be proud of the sporting achievements of your athletes this year.

"One thing is for certain: we will have very little time to relax in the coming months with all four of our sports properties taking place.

"And 2019, the year of European sport, cannot be as successful without the great support of the NOCs and the EOC Executive Committee, which I know I can count on."

The first EOC event of the year will be the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Sarajevo and East Sarajevo, with competition taking place from February 10 to 15 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It will be followed by the Games of the Small States of Europe in Montenegro, with Europe's nine smallest nations due to compete from May 27 to June 1.

The European Games will then follow in Minsk in June, followed by Baku hosting the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in July.

Kocijančič claimed both the European Games and Summer European Youth Olympic Festival would prove important events for athletes as they embark on the qualification process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.