The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) has announced an increase to their World Cup prize money of more than 100 per cent for 2019.

The news was revealed amid the publication of their special rules for the New Year, which includes the introduction of a "long distance chase start" concept for the World Cup in Finland.

"The prize money has increased substantially and the amounts are more than 100 per cent higher than 2018," the IOF said in a statement.

First place will now gain the winner €2,500 (£2,200/$2,800), while second place will provide €1,500 (£1,300/$1,700) and third will get €1,000 (£900/$1,100).

Sixth place will be the last to receive prize money, at €200 (£180/$228).

"Our ambition has been to increase the prize money in the World Cup over time and the 2019 season is a good step in doing so," IOF chief executive Tom Hollowell said.

This year victory on the World Cup circuit gained the winner €1,000 ©Getty Images

"We hope that this, along with a very interesting programme, will increase the attractiveness of the World Cup for the athletes."

The 2018 season saw first place earn the winner just €1,000 (£900/$1,100), while second got €500 (£450/$569) and third received €400 (£360/$455).

In another significant change a long distance chase start race will take place at the 2019 World Cup event in Finland.

Start times will be determined by times in the middle distance race the day before.

"The chasing start format has been tested before with mixed results but the general feeling is that it can be a very attractive format if we get it right," the IOF said.

"It will be interesting to see what the feedback is following the competition in Finland."