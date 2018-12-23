Nominations for the International Ski Federation's (FIS) 23rd International Matteo Baumgarten award have opened.

The annual award recognises athletes who compete at the highest level while also completing their higher education.

Previous winners include Slovenia's downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec and two-time Olympic gold medalist Tina Maze, as well as Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic gold medalist Ramon Zenhäusern of Switzerland.

The award is in memory of Baumgarten, a promising World Cup Alpine skier who lost his life in a car crash in 1996.

It aims to encourage long-term athlete development.

To be nominated, athletes from any of the six FIS Olympic disciplines can contact their National Ski Association (NSA), who can then put up three contenders.

The deadline for nominations is February 28.