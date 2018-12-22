Toni Soderholm has been named as the new head coach of the Germany men's ice hockey team.

The Finn replaces Marco Sturm who left to join National Hockey League side Los Angeles Kings as assistant coach in November.

Soderholm has been coaching at SC Riessersee, the farm team of German champions Red Bull Munich.

He was assistant coach of the German under-20 team for two years and earned promotion with them to the top level of their World Championships last weekend.

The 40-year-old spent most of his playing career in his home country at IFK Helsinki and played for his country 62 times, including at three World Championships.

He won world silver with the Finns in Moscow in 2007.

His role with Germany will be his first coaching job in senior international ice hockey.

Germany won a shock silver medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"I'm looking forward to the cooperation with the German Ice Hockey Federation and am thankful to Red Bull Munich that they released me for this job," Soderstrom said.

"It's a big honour and challenge to work as head coach of the German national team."

Germany won a shock silver medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang this year.

They stunned world champions Sweden and powerhouse Canada en-route to the final where they lost 4-3 following overtime to the neutral Olympic Athletes of Russia team.

At May's World Championship in Denmark, Germany were knocked out in the group phase.

They will play Canada, United States, Finland, Slovakia, Denmark, France and Great Britain at the 2019 edition in Slovakia.