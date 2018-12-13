The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has agreed a training programme for athletes in contention for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Preparations for the Games in the Chinese capital come after Russia was banned from this year's edition in Pyeongchang due to the country's doping scandal.

Russian athletes had to compete as the neutral "Olympic Athletes from Russia" team in South Korea, with their flag, symbols and national anthem barred after the ROC was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This was punishment for the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system carried out by the country at their home Sochi 2014 Games.

The IOC reversed their suspension just days after the conclusion of Pyeongchang 2018 in February, however, despite two of the neutral delegation failing drugs tests in South Korea.

Speaking at the organisation's General Assembly, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said that the Beijing 2022 plans were the most important item on the agenda at the meeting.

Russia had to compete under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Since taking the job in May, he has insisted that doping is his top priority and even claimed that the crisis had been "reversed" in April.

As such the four-time Olympic champion in fencing has said there are no fears about the country being banned again at future Games including Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

"The main outcome of the Olympic Assembly was the approval of the programme for the preparation of candidate athletes to the Russian Olympic team for the Olympic Winter Games of 2022 in Beijing," said Pozdnyakov.

"The document, which we have been preparing and working on for a long time, was supported by all the representatives of the Winter Federations who spoke in the debate, and was also approved by the Ministry of Sport, with whom the ROC will sign an agreement on the implementation of this programme."