Russia’s Anton Babikov produced a dominant performance to win the men’s 10 kilometres sprint event on the first day of the season-opening International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup in Idre in Sweden.

The 27-year-old clocked a time of 26min 0.1sec to triumph by a margin of 17.4 seconds over nearest challenger Aristide Begue of France.

Babikov and Begue were two of only four athletes to shoot clean with the former fast enough on the track to finish with a comfortable lead.

"It was a good competition and a good step for me," Babikov said.

"Sometimes we just need to take one step back in order to take two steps forward."

Despite two penalties, Germany’s Lucas Fratzscher finished third to claim his first international medal.

He ended up 22.7 seconds behind.

