FIFA has failed with its bid to recoup $28 million (£22 million/€24.5 million) in compensation from two former high-ranking officials who were jailed for their role in the widespread corruption scandal.

United States District Judge Pamela Chen, who presided over the New York trial which saw former FIFA vice-president Juan Angel Napout and ex Brazilian Football Confederation boss Jose Maria Marin convicted on corruption charges, instead awarded world football's governing body just 0.4 per cent of the figure.

Chen criticised FIFA in her ruling, claiming the organisation's restitution requests were "wildly excessive" and "patently frivolous".

She added that FIFA was not entitled to the vast majority of what it had demanded because they related to its own internal investigation into the corruption scandal which plunged the governing body into crisis.

"A corporation acting out of self-preservation cannot turn around and have its costs reimbursed through restitution," Chen said.

FIFA, seeking compensation in legal and investigative fees following the six-week trial at the end of last year, were given just over $108,000 (£84,000/€95,000) by Chen.

Former FIFA vice-president Juan Angel Napout was sentenced to nine years in prison in August ©Getty Images

It effectively leaves FIFA having to foot the bill for the rest, representing an embarrassment for an organisation which had attempted to position itself as the victim of the corrupt actions of the implicated officials.

Napout, the former head of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), and Marin were was sentenced to nine years and four years in prison respectively in August.

The Paraguayan was found guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, while Marin was convicted of f six counts of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy.

Former Peruvian Football Federation President Manuel Burga was acquitted of all charges at the same trial.

CONMEBOL and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football also had their restitution requests rejected by Chen.

insidethegames has contacted FIFA for comment.