Chris Nikou has been elected as the new chairman of Football Federation Australia (FFA) following the national governing body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Sydney.

Nikou was one of four new members elected onto the Board of Directors at the AGM, along with Heather Reid, Joseph Carrozzi and Remo Nogarotto.

The quartet join Kelly Bayer Rosmarin and Crispin Murray.

After the AGM, the Board of Directors met and elected Nikou as the new chairman and Reid as deputy chair.

Early last month, Australia avoided suspension from FIFA after the FFA narrowly voted to introduce key governance reforms at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Sydney.

The changes to FFA’s ruling Congress, which has now been expanded from 10 members to 29 and was in attendance at the AGM, were approved 8-2 in a vote at the EGM - just over the required 75 per cent majority.

It brought the protracted dispute surrounding the formation of the Congress, which forced FIFA to intervene and threaten to suspend the governing body if they did not adopt the reform package, to a close.

The introduction of the reforms also ended the chances of Australia being unable to defend their Asian Cup title early next year.

The result ignored the criticism from Sport Australia, the nation's Government agency responsible for sport, and was greeted with disdain by the now former FFA chairman Steven Lowy.

Lowy had confirmed he would not stand for re-election following the long-standing power-struggle within the organisation and claimed the outcome of the EGM had "crossed a red line".

Speaking after the election, Nikou claimed it was a great honour to lead the FFA Board.

"I look forward to working with the members of the new Board with a renewed sense of purpose for the whole of the game," he said.

"The Annual General Meeting is a defining moment for our sport.

"The expanded Congress has spoken, and we now come together as a football community to commence a new era for our game."

Chris Nikou, left, said the AGM was a defining moment for Australian football ©Getty Images

A process to consider and propose a new Leagues governance model was also unanimously passed at last month’s EGM.

It could see the A-League, the top-tier domestic football league in Australia, expanded as early as the 2019-2020 season.

Nikou and his new six-strong Board are expected to meet on December 12 to discuss the matter.

As reported by Australian Associated Press, the FFA opened a new expansion process earlier this year, attracting 15 expressions of interest that have been reduced to six by A-League head Greg O’Rourke.

"If we can push it along so it’s in place for the following season that would be my preference," Nikou told Melbourne-based radio station SEN.

"It is possible - I don’t want to commit definitively.

"Yesterday we had three new directors come on Board who don’t have a lot of visibility as to where the bids are at.

"We’re in the fortunate position of having six very good bids that tick a lot of boxes.

"The [new directors] are getting a detailed dive into the merits of those bids."

The AGM also saw members pass resolutions to grant qualifying member status to Association of Australian Football Clubs (AAFC) and Football Coaches Australia under the FFA Constitution.

A vote to grant AAFC 12 months advanced status as a qualifying member on the FFA Congress was not carried.

Outgoing Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy hopes that the new Board will continue to oversee the development of the sport in the country as its popularity continues to grow ©Getty Images

Outgoing FFA chairman Lowy said: "It has been an honour to serve as chairman of FFA and to have been able to build upon the strong foundation put in place by previous Boards.

"It is now up to the new FFA Board to protect the gains already made and take our game to new heights.

"This remains my fervent hope and I wish the incoming custodians of our great game the very best in realising the enormous potential of football in Australia."

An EGM was also held to confirm the chair of the Women’s Football Council.

The independent chair elected by the Nominations Committee and ratified by the members was Ros Moriarty.

The members of the newly-formed Council appointed by stakeholder groups were Maha Abdo, Erica Berchtold, Caroline Carnegie, Sue Crow, Elise Kellond-Knight, Fran Sankey, Janette Spencer, Alex Wilkinson and Lydia Williams.

The FFA’s ruling Congress includes representatives of MemberFederations, A-League clubs, the Women’s Football Council and Professional Footballers Australia.