The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is looking for more female athletes to join its NZ Olympic Women's Sport Leadership Academy.

The Academy, which was launched in 2017, supports the country's female Olympians and helps them transition into sports leadership at the end of their competitive careers.

The NZOC said they are looking for "expressions of interest" from people considering joining the system, which they say provides "a unique learning environment that supports the women to further develop their leadership competencies".

Those that join the Academy take part in three workshops with the course culminating in a "special project", presented to a panel of sporting leaders.

The NZOC are looking for retired or retiring Olympians who "have an aspiration and commitment to pursue a leadership pathway".

They say the women must always be "committed to making a difference".

Chantal Brunner, one of 18 women involved in the first edition of the 18-month programme, said getting involved was "tremendously rewarding".

"It's been great to connect with other female Olympians and to develop our leadership skills and behaviours in a supportive and encouraging environment," she said.

"The group project was a lesson in planning, teamwork and collaboration and has left me inspired by the talents of the amazing women in my group."

NZOC chief executive Kereyn Smith said they introduced the programme as women are underrepresented across high-level sport administration.

"Over recent Olympic and Commonwealth Games we have seen our sportswomen create history on the field of play through their performances and achievements, but as we look around sport nationally and internationally, we see a lack of women in key roles," she said.

"This programme is part of the solution."