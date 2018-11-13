The World Curling Federation (WCF) and the World Academy of Sport have joined together to establish the World Curling Academy, to promote the global growth of the sport.

The development programmes and educational resources of the WCF will be headed by the World Curling Academy.

The partnership aims to set up the Academy over the next five years.

"When the World Academy of Sport first approached us it was clear they had a skill-set that can benefit the growth of curling around the world," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"Over the past year a significant amount of work has gone into establishing this partnership which will deliver robust and long-standing courses and resources throughout our three regional zones - the Americas, Europe and the Pacific-Asia region.

"My thanks go to everyone involved in bringing today's announcement to fruition and I very much look forward to the results of this partnership which will enhance the development work we already offer and the impact this will have on curling in the new Olympic and Paralympic cycle leading to Beijing 2022 and further into the future."

The World Curling Federation is the latest International Federation to partner with the World Academy of Sport to provide educational resources ©Getty Images

Chris Solly, director of the World Academy of Sport, also welcomed the partnership as curling prepares for the 2019 Men's and Women's World Championships.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the World Curling Federation on this exciting venture that will support the growth of the sport globally through education and will create tangible winter sport legacies," he said.

"We look forward to helping Member Associations build sustainable business models that in turn will promote player retention be it at grassroots, recreational or elite levels of the game."

The courses will include topics like coaching, umpiring, ice technicians and wheelchair curling and all online resources will be available on the Academy website.

The World Academy of Sport partners many different International Federations and global sporting events to provide customised learning and training.