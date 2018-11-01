Turkmenistan's Minister of Sport and Youth Policy, Dayanch Gulgeldiyew, officially declared open the 2018 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships during an eye-catching curtain raiser here this evening.

Gulgeldiyew was speaking alongside IWF President Tamás Aján, who hailed the Championships as the start of a new chapter for the sport.

He had earlier delivered a message on behalf of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

"Let me extend my congratulations on a remarkable event in the history of sport - the opening of the World Weightlifting Championships in Ashgabat," the message read.

"I am confident that this sport festival will be held on the high organisational level and will become the arena for popularisation of principles of peace and friendship and the Olympic Movement in general."

It added: "Our country has gained significant experience and has famous weightlifting athletes.

"Altymyrat Orazdurdyýew is a three-time world champion.

"Nowadays, our coaches and athletes keep up with this praiseworthy tradition.

"Athletes are peace ambassadors.

"With your skill and will, you must promote the great goals of the Olympics in a fair competition at the World Weightlifting Championships.

"Undoubtedly, this remarkable event for athletes and fans from dozens of countries will be the great sport festival."

The Opening Ceremony concluded with the playing of a song by Berdimuhamedow that was used as the anthem of the Asian Indoor and Martial Games held here last year.

Starting with the raising of Turkmenistan’s flag, the Ceremony was a celebration of the country’s culture.

It included an appearance from the Akhal-Teke, a horse breed from Turkmenistan, where they are a national emblem.

The horse that featured here, known as Akhan, was bred at Berdimuhamedow’s horse complex and reportedly entered the Guinness Book of Records in June.

According to Turkmenistan Today, Akhan "demonstrated the best result rearing the 10 metres distance and improved the previous result, recorded in 2016, twice".

Prior to the Opening Ceremony, competition begun over at the Martial Arts Arena.

Headlining today’s action was Group B in the men’s 55 kilograms event, which saw Italy’s Sergio Massidda come out on top with a total of 236kg.

The 16-year-old managed 105kg in the snatch and 131kg in the clean and jerk.

Turkey’s Muammer Sahin led after the snatch with 110kg, but could only post 125kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 235kg and second place.

Completing the top three was Thailand’s Thada Somboon-Uan with 224kg, comprising 101kg in the snatch and 123kg in the clean and jerk.

The A Group in the men’s 55kg event is scheduled for tomorrow.

Leading the way in the women’s 55kg after today’s Group C and D action is Nigeria's Chika Joy Amalaha with 202kg.

Fellow Group D competitor Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet of Canada is second with 190kg, while Group C's Lucrezia Magistris of Italy is third with 185kg.

Amalha was stripped of her women's 53kg gold medal from the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

It came after she tested positive for for amiloride and hydrochlorothiazide, drugs usually taken to treat high blood pressure or swelling due to heart failure or cirrhosis of the liver.

Today’s final session came in Group C of the men’s 61kg event and was won by Japan’s Hiroaki Takao with 272kg.

Thailand’s Patiphan Bupphamala was his nearest challenger with 260kg, followed by Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Mammadli with 258kg.

As well as in the men’s 55kg event, medals are also set to be won tomorrow in the women’s 45kg competition.