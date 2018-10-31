The International Skating Union (ISU) has launched a new short track speed skating campaign as it strives to bring fans closer than ever to the sport and its athletes.

This season, the world governing body is inviting fans to immerse themselves into the spirit of the sport with the #OneHandDown campaign.

"We want fans to really feel the speed of short track," an ISU statement reads.

"Live streams are planned for each of the five World Cup stops, the ISU European Short Track Speed Skating Championships and the season finale - the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships."

It is claimed fans will be brought closer to the inner-workings, tactics, endurance, emotion and excitement of short track speed skating, thanks to broadcast-quality video and in-depth interviews.

The ISU says much more about this season’s competitors and their careers will be revealed over the next six months.

"As we accelerate towards the first leg of the ISU World Cup Short Track in Calgary, Canada, now is the perfect time to join the ISU short track community online and be part of the conversation," the statement reads.

"It’s a short track season full of promise."

Calgary is due to stage the season-opening ISU World Cup Short Track from Friday (November 2) to Sunday (November 4).

A further four legs will follow, culminating in Turin playing host from February 8 to 10, 2019.

"Aside from the one millimetre of metal upon which the athletes rely to stay grounded at speeds touching 50 kilometres per hour, it's their one hand down that connects them to the ice," the statement adds.

"In that instant, it's all that matters.

"This simple movement provides them with the stability, strength and confidence needed to push boundaries and reach lightning-fast velocity.

"It's not just a movement, it's a value that transcends language - one that all short track athletes understand.

"It reflects their connection with their environment and the touch that makes the crucial difference to performance.

"When the skaters meet on the ice, no matter which part of the world they're from, one thing unites them - they keep #OneHandDown."