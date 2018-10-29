United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic has declared the 2018 World Championships in Budapest as "the best ever", citing several rule and format changes introduced this year to improve the event.

Speaking to insidethegames, Lalovic, who was elected President in 2014 and is also a member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, said the introduction of seedings, passivity penalties and music and light shows, among other things, had helped make the Championships a huge success.

"I can say that it was the best Championships ever," he said.

"We had 140 countries taking part and more than 35 TV [stations] on direct transmission, 850 wrestlers, 933 bouts and officiating on a very, very high level and a high level of fair play during the matches.

"On an organisational point of view, it was also very well organised by the host country but beside that, the improvements are made with the rules."

Passive wrestling was penalised at this year's Championships, forcing wrestlers to be more aggressive ©UWW

For the first time this year, passivity penalties were introduced to try and encourage wrestlers to be more attacking.

Any wrestler deemed to be acting too defensive would be penalised as their opponent was given a point.

In Greco-Roman the penalised wrestler would have to lie on the floor and let their opponent attack them.

"The new rules obliged them to attack, otherwise they have no chance to win, which was not the case before," Lalovic said.

"Before they were waiting for the mistake of the opponent.

"Today it is completely different.

"We had this activity period where they have to score.

"In Greco-Roman if they are passive they are immediately put on the floor and then their opponent already has one point.

"And then afterwards he [the penalised wrestler] is obliged to attack and score, otherwise he loses the match.

"So it goes much faster."

Seedings were introduced in every weight category to ensure the top ranked wrestlers were not drawn against each other in the early rounds, while loud music and light shows were played before and after the medal matches.

"All this has an impact on the level of wrestling on the mat," Lalovic said.

"The wrestlers, they feel that atmosphere and they want to show more, and they take more risks and that is what we want.

Seedings were introduced this year, which helped ensure the best wrestlers made the finals ©UWW

"It is also for some referees, problematic, because they are not used to that crowd, to those sounds and light effects.

"You have to be a really experienced referee to act."

At times the atmosphere in the Papp László SportArena was deafening, with loud music blaring and the crowd given vuvuzelas.

Asked if wrestling was on the up, Lalovic's reply was immediate.

"Yes it is definitely," he said.

"And I think those who watched wrestling a few years ago and then last week, there is a huge difference.

"I had many messages, many comments, from all around the world."

The Championships ended last night with medal matches in three Greco-Roman categories at 130 kilograms, 97kg and 77kg.

Russia won all three golds, finishing the event top of the medals table with 10 golds, one silver and two bronzes.