New Zealand Football (NZF) President Deryck Shaw has resigned in the wake of a damning review released earlier this month into the culture and governance of the national governing body.

In July, 13 players refused to play for the women's national team, forcing head coach and technical director Andreas Heraf to step down.

The players had written to the NZF to complain about the Austrian with the letters containing allegations of "bullying, intimidation and a culture of fear".

An independent panel later concluded that Heraf had "bullied and harassed" players and that the NZF had failed to protect them.

It was stated in the review that Shaw and the NZF Executive Committee were too "hands off".

Shaw, who was elected President in June 2015, initially opted not to step aside when the review findings were released.

As reported by Radio New Zealand, he has since spoken to several football stakeholders, some of whom likened his situation to that of former Fletcher Building chair Sir Ralph Norris.

Norris resigned in February after the company announced loss of over $600 million (£460 million/€524 million).

Shaw said he had decided it was appropriate to also resign based on some of the feedback.

"I certainly contacted a lot of people that really supported me and where we were," he was reported as saying by Radio New Zealand.

"But I think at the same time, some of the pieces of feedback I heard was 'well, it's a little bit like Fletcher's Deryck, when something doesn't work out like it should, maybe the head of the organisation needs to step aside.'"

An independent panel concluded that players on New Zealand's women's football team had been "bullied and harassed" by former coach Andreas Heraf ©Getty Images

Shaw said his decision to relinquish his role was based on allowing NZF to move forward.

"It's been a hard decision," he added.

"I've had to balance everything up and I'm not the type of person who steps back from commitments.

"That's why in my resignation statement you'll see I'm still personally committed around the findings of the review and the ongoing journey of football in New Zealand."

NZF vice-president Philip Barry has been appointed Interim President until the next NZF Congress in 2019.

The NZF has also confirmed the resignation of Executive Committee member Jon Ormond.

Andy Martin stepped down as chief executive in June, describing the move as "retirement".

Earlier reports suggested he had retired, however, amid immense pressure and scrutiny for his handling of complaints around Heraf.

Heraf had been on "special leave" since June, when NZF announced the independent review into the team's environment and culture.