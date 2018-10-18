Quiberon in France is set to host an International Canoe Federation (ICF) Ocean Racing World Cup this weekend with action beginning tomorrow.

It will mark the third ICF Ocean Racing World Cup of the year following previous stops in Mauritius and Viana do Castelo in Portugal.

Competition is set to be be held at senior, under-23 and junior level.

Canoe ocean racing consists of long-distance surfski, sea kayak and sea touring races.

A surfski is the fastest boat over long distances on ocean swells, with the only flatwater boat able to go faster being an Olympic-standard canoe sprint boat.

The challenges canoe ocean racers can face include large waves driven by the wind, hurricane generated ground swells and paddling in wind speeds of more than 20 knots.

The discipline often features athletes from canoe sprint and canoe marathon.

The 2015 women’s world champion Teneale Hatton of New Zealand is also a double world champion in canoe sprint.