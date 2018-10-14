The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has met with lawyers today to draft a response to a report commissioned by the country's Sports Ministry, which is looking into allegations of misconduct.

The report was prepared after three weeks of hearings run by the Zulman Commission of Inquiry, on the orders of then Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi in August last year.

The hearings were ordered as part of an investigation into allegations of maladministration and financial irregularities at SASCOC.

City Press say the contents of the report is highly critical of what is described as SASCOC President Gideon Sam's "dictatorial style of leadership", as well as alleged wasteful expenditure of board members.

However, the report's contents have not yet been released.

SASCOC were originally told of the report's conclusions late last month and were given 14 days to respond, although the now Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa granted them an extension.

When contacted for comment, vice-president Barry Hendricks reportedly said the body were meeting today to discuss their response.

"We'll send it to the SASCOC board for ratification thereafter and then to the Minister, International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Federation," he is quoted as saying by City Press.

Tubby Reddy was sacked by SASCOC in January for alleged disciplinary breaches, which he denies ©Getty Images

During the hearings, which were chaired by retired judge Ralph Zulman and which ended in March, explosive testimonies were given that showed a clear rift between Sam and former chief executive Tubby Reddy.

Reddy, who was fired in January for alleged disciplinary breaches, admitted that his relationship with Sam had "deteriorated rapidly" over the past few years.

He also claimed Sam manipulated constitutional clauses relating to the eligibility of nominees before the SASCOC elections two years ago.

Reddy is now taking the body to court alleging unfair dismissal.

Elsewhere during the inquiry, Sam was forced to defend a ZAR6,000 (£360/$501/€407) daily allowance he received when travelling on SASCOC business.

He received the allowance on top of his ZAR21,000 (£1,257/$1,753/€1,426) monthly stipend and the covering of all flight and accommodation costs.

He was also accused of acting without board approval, which he denied.

It is expected the inquiry findings will be made public either at the end of this month or at the start of November.

City Press claim it says the SASCOC board is "dysfunctional" and that members will be asked to resign.