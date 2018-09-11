The Aruban Olympic Committee (COA) has published a commemorative book to honour the island's Olympic athletes.

In all, 46 athletes from the Caribbean territory have competed at the Summer Games between 1952 and 2016.

They either represented Aruba itself, Netherlands Antilles of The Netherlands.

Nicole Hoevertsz, the secretary general of the COA who is also an Executive Board member of the International Olympic Committee, attended a launch ceremony for the book.

Several of the athletes featured were also in attendance.

Nicole van der Velden was Aruba's flagbearer at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The COA was established in 1985 after Aruba split from the Netherlands Antilles.

They first competed independently at the Seoul 1988 Olympics and have featured at every Summer Games since, without winning a medal.

At Rio 2016, Aruba fielded seven athletes across four sports.

Sailor Nicole van der Velden served as flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony in the Brazilian city.