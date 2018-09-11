Egypt are on their way to defending their World Squash Federation (WSF) Women's World Team Championships with a 3-0 win against Australia as England and the United States also secured early victories on day one.

The WSF Championships are being held in Dalian, China as the top three seeded teams all won in their opening round matches.

Egypt won all three matches against Australia in straight games.

Nouran Gohar faced Sarah Cardwell in the first match, winning 11-7, 11-8, 11-8.

Nour El Sherbini continued Egypt's success, beating Australia's Donna Lobban emphatically, 11-1, 11-2, 11-9.

Christine Nunn was the final Australian to lose to an Egyptian, as Nour El Tayeb won 11-5, 11-8, 11-8.

In fact, all eight winners today won 3-0 against their opponents.

Second seed England beat Japan 3-0 in their opening Pool B match.

Victoria Lust beat Ayumi Watanabe in three games, 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

Sarah-Jane Perry also won her match for England in three games, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6 against Japan's Risa Sugimoto.

Laura Massaro pulled through a tight game against Satomi Watanabe to take the win for England.

The game finished 12-10, 13-11, 12-10.

Third seeds the US also won 3-0 over their opponents, India.

American Olivia Blatchford was the only victor of the day to drop a game.

She faced India's Tanvi Khanna in a four game match after she lost the third game.

Blatchford eventually triumphed 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5.

Amanda Sobhy was the only Sobhy sister in play today as she comfortably beat Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 11-4, 11-7.

Reeham Sedky of the US was the other American winner, beating India's Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-2, 11-4.

France, Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia and Hong Kong were the other teams to secure victories on day one.

France beat China, Canada defeated Germany and New Zealand saw off Finland.

In Pool D, Malaysia beat South Africa and Hong Kong beat Switzerland.