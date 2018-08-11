Holders United States came from behind to beat hosts Japan 4-3 at the Women's Softball World Championship, and booked their spot in the final in the process.

The Americans won a thrilling encounter at the ZoZo Marine Stadium in Chiba as they look to win the tournament for the 11th time in all.

Yu Yamamoto hit a two-run homer to give three-time winners Japan the advantage.

Yuka Ichiguchi made it round to make it 3-0 but the Americans came back, with Aubree Munro and Kelsey Stewart hitting home runs.

Canada defeated Australia to move within a game of the final ©WBSC

The US will now play in the final tomorrow with Japan going into the bronze medal match with Canada.

Whoever wins the bronze game will also advance to the final, with the losers finishing third.

Canada earned their place in the game with a 12-0 win over Australia today.

They needed to beat Puerto Rico 10-5 earlier in the day to set up that meeting, with the Australians coming through against Mexico 2-1.