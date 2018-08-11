Ski and Snowboard Australia Cross Country Skiing (SSAXC) have announced they will prioritise improving athlete recruitment and development below national team level until 2022.

The need for improvement at a lower level was identified as part of their quadrennial strategic plan review.

"A larger pool of talented, trained, educated and motivated athletes and coaches is needed to achieve SSAXC's long term objectives of achieving international success via a vibrant and sustainable domestic cross-country skiing community," a statement said.

"To determine the optimal pathway structures with which to achieve these sport development objectives, SSAXC is undertaking a comprehensive review of existing underpinning athlete and coaching pathways."

The review in question will be made up of three components.

A review of athlete pathway programmes at state and club levels will take place, as well as a review of the national coach education system and coaching pathway.

The creation of a cross-country leaders forum to bring together "the key drivers of cross-country skiing athlete development from around the country" will also take place.

Barbara Jezersek was Australia's most successful cross-country skier at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, finishing 31st in the women's 10km free ©Getty Images

"Newly appointed coach of the 2019 World Junior Championship team and long-time NSWXC athlete Callum Watson has already begun to interview athletes and coaches from past and present pathway programmes in NSW [New South Wales] and ACT [Australian Capital Territory]," SSAXC added.

"In Victoria, Victorian junior head coach Ronice Goebel will review past and current club junior programmes around the state as well as the predominantly camp-based Victorian junior team programme."

Australia won three medals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, a silver in freestyle skiing and a silver and a bronze in snowboarding.

Three men and three women form Australia took part in the cross-country skiing events, with the best result a 33rd in the women's 10 kilometre freestyle from Barbara Jezersek.