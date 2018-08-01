Spain and Australia each battled to quarter-final victories today at the Women's Hockey World Cup in London.

The Spaniards became the first team to reach the last-four today with a hard fought 1-0 success over Germany.

Carmen Cano scored the only goal of the game after 54 minutes at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park,

Spain have never finished on the podium at the quadrennial event, but did place fourth in 2006.

They will now face the winner of the match between India and Ireland, who meet tomorrow, for a place in the final.

It followed their penalty shoot-out sudden death win over Belgium to reach the quarter-finals.

Australia then won a penalty shoot-out 4-3 against Argentina in the second quarter-final.

It followed a 0-0 draw between the two teams.

Hosts England will meet defending champions The Netherlands elsewhere tomorrow for the right to face the Australians in the semi-finals.