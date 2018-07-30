With less than one month to go until the start of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Championships in Budapest in Hungary, organisers have unveiled the "Gömböc" as the competition's official logo and named Greenhill as the official supplier.

The event website for the competition has also been made live.

Action will run from August 21 to 31 and will take place in the capital's Duna Arena, where the world's best young men and women will compete.

The Gömböc is a unique three-dimensional object with just one stable point of equilibrium, meaning if knocked it will always return to its balance point.

The object was invented in Hungary and AIBA say they have chosen it as the official logo of the event as "just like our boxers, the Gömböc's strength is that it always gets back to its standing".

The symbol will be visible all around the venue to highlight the "endurance, stamina and dignified life" of the boxers competing.

The sports equipment maker Greenhill has been named as the official supplier of the competition ©Greenhill

Greenhill Sports makes equipment for various martial arts as well as boxing.

Among other items they will supply all the gloves and head guards used at the event.

In a statement, AIBA said the brand will help "create the best possible stage for the world's best youth boxers".

The official website, available here, includes a schedule for the event and information about the host city.

Once the event starts it will also host a live stream and all results.