Sophie Dodemont of France secured two compound gold medals as she ended her wait for Archery World Cup glory in Berlin.

The 44-year-old was a member of the French squad which topped the podium in the team event and also clinched the individual title at the at the Maifield venue.

Dodemont beat Jody Vermeulen of The Netherlands 145-143 to seal the individual crown, with the bronze medal going to Marcella Tonioli of Italy after she defeated Turkish second seed Yeşim Bostan 146-145.

Dodemont, Sandra Herve and Amelie Sancenot caused a string of upsets in the preliminary rounds of the team compound competition before they came from behind to edge India 229-228.

The bronze medal was claimed by top seeds Turkey, who beat Chinese Taipei 232-228.

"We felt good and we beat our French record in eliminations, so today it was about staying on this trajectory and shooting without regret," Dodemont said.

"That’s what we did and it worked."

Dutchman Mike Schloesser, right, recorded his second Archery World Cup stage win of the campaign ©World Archery

Dutchman Mike Schloesser recorded his second Archery World Cup stage win of the campaign as he took the gold medal in the men's compound event.

Schloesser proved too strong for Croatia's Domagoj Buden with a 146-145 win in the final to add to his triumph in Antalya earlier in the season.

Sebastien Peineau of France denied the Dutch team another medal, defeating Peter Elzinga 146-143.

Buden had earlier tasted success in the team event as Croatia, whose squad also included Mario Vavro and Ivan Markes, claimed the gold medal with a 235-233 win over the United States.

Italy beat Russia to compound men’s team bronze courtesy of a 231-230 victory.