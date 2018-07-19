Olympic figure skating bronze medallist Denis Ten has died at the age of 25 after he was stabbed in a knife attack in Almaty today.

According to news agency Kazinform, Ten, who won bronze for Kazakhstan at Sochi 2014, was stabbed in the thigh after he tried to prevent two robbers from stealing his car mirrors.

He was rushed to hospital for surgery but was pronounced dead three hours later.

Ten, a two-time World Championship medallist, reportedly lost three litres of blood in the attack, which occurred at around 3pm local time.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said Ten's death was a "tragedy".

"Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport," Bach said.

"A warm personality and a charming man.

"Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age."

Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov have both promised a thorough investigation will be launched.

"Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore," a Government spokesperson told Kazinform.

The Kazakh athlete competed at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

Ten, Kazakhstan's most famous Winter Olympian, competed at three Olympics and finished 25th at the most recent edition of the event in South Korea in February.

He won the Four Continents Championships title in Seoul in 2015 and also claimed gold at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.

Ten was the most prominent athlete involved in Almaty's unsuccessful bid for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

He spoke at their presentation at the IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur to promote their bid prior to the vote, won by Beijing.

"The International Skating Union (ISU) is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of figure skater Denis Ten," an ISU statement read.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world."

