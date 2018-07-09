Orkney will host the 2023 Island Games after receiving unanimous support from all 24 participating teams.

A decision was made following a presentation at an Annual General Meeting of the International Island Games Association (IIGA) in Gibraltar.

Orkney has been a member of the IIGA since its inception in 1985, when they were held in the Isle of Man, and for a number of years has had aspirations to host the Games.

"I'm delighted that Orkney has been selected by the IIGA to host these highly prestigious Games in 2023," said Orkney 2023 bid chairman Liam McArthur, a member of the Scottish Parliament.

"This is a fantastic achievement and I am confident that Orkney will put on a high quality Games to remember in five years’ time.

"I want to pay particular tribute to all those who played their part in enabling the Bid Committee to put forward such a strong set of proposals.

"The support of Orkney Islands Council and the Scottish Government has been invaluable, while the enthusiastic engagement from local sports groups, community councils and the wider community in Orkney shone through in the proposals we were able to present.

"That community involvement will remain critical as the hard work now begins in earnest.

"Orkney has all the attributes to be the perfect host for these Games and I would encourage anyone interested in getting involved to contact the Orkney Islands Games Association."

It will mark the return of the biennial event to Scotland for the first time since Shetland played host in 2005.

"Congratulations to Orkney, one of our founding member islands," said Jörgen Pettersson, chairman of the International Island Games Association.

"Ever since the start of the IIGA in 1985 Orkney has enthusiastically taken part in the NatWest International Island Games.

"Orkney will be the 12th host island of the Games that brings islands and islanders together in friendly competition."

It is hoped the event will attract around 2,000 visitors to the islands.

A total of 13 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, clay shooting, football, golf, gymnastics, lawn bowls, road cycling, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon - are set to feature.

Gotland off the coast of Sweden hosted the 2017 event while Gibraltar and Guernsey are due to play host in 2019 and 2021 respectively.