Two-time Olympian Daniel Kowalski has been appointed as the Australian Olympic Committee’s (AOC) Olympian services manager.

His appointment was announced by AOC chief executive Matt Carroll, with Kowalski due to take up the post in August.

Kowalski swam for Australia at two Olympic Games, including winning one silver and two bronze medals at Atlanta 1996.

He clinched a gold medal as part of the country’s men’s 4x200 metres freestyle relay team in front of a home crowd at Sydney 2000.

Since his retirement, Kowalski has gained 15 years of experience in sports administration and athlete advocacy implementing athlete support and career programmes.

His new position is expected to help athletes with the transition from competing at the end of their careers.

"The AOC has prioritised engagement with the Olympic alumni, placing a greater focus on assisting athletes during their career and in life after sport," Carroll said.

"This position takes responsibility for managing the AOC’s Athlete Transition programme including mentoring, developing opportunities for internships, education and creating career development opportunities.

"Daniel’s Olympic experience and his work with the Swimmers Association gives him an enormous understanding and appreciation to know exactly what it takes for an athlete to be competitive at the highest level and the journey to get there."

Daniel Kowalski revealed he is excited by his new job at the AOC but admitted he faces a challenge ©AOC

Carroll added: "Just as important is the journey an athlete takes after retirement and the challenges it brings.

"This depth of knowledge places Daniel in a perfect position to manage the AOC’s Olympian services programmes.

"Daniel is an important appointment for the AOC and I welcome him to our team."

The 45-year-old Kowalski will also be responsible for growing the AOC’s alumni programmes, strengthening the network opportunities between Olympians and the the governing body.

The programmes also help provide opportunities for Olympians to engage with the community.

The AOC revealed the role will also develop the framework and programmes to service the Australian teams competing at regional, Youth Olympic and Olympic Games.

"I’m really excited to be joining the AOC," said Kowalski.

"As a proud Olympian, to have the opportunity to work in an environment where I can better the lives of the current athletes as well as those recently retired, is really important to me.

"I think there is a lot of work that needs to be done in the transition space, and it’s definitely a challenge, but I’m excited by that because it’s something that is extremely important for an athlete from a wellbeing point of view and to have the opportunity to run this program is quite an honour."