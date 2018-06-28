United States President Donald Trump has praised Russia for doing a "fantastic job" of hosting the ongoing FIFA World Cup as he prepares to meet Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki next month.

The White House confirmed today that Trump and Putin will convene in Finland's capital on July 16, the day after the World Cup final in Moscow.

Speculation has suggested Trump may attend the final along with the Russian President, although this has not been confirmed.

The timing of the summit suggests, however, that it may be a possibility.

The meeting will take place following claims of Russian meddling in the US Presidential election in 2016, won by Trump and which have been the subject of numerous investigations involving Congress and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

"I think they’re doing a fantastic job with the World Cup right now," said Trump during a White House briefing.

"It's exciting even if you're not a soccer fan.

"My son loves soccer, and he loves watching the World Cup."

President Vladimir Putin claimed Russia were willing to share their World Cup hosting experience with the US ©Getty Images

Trump's comments come after Presidential National Security Adviser John Bolton met with Putin in Russia.

Following the meeting, Putin claimed it would be "a pleasure" for Russia to share World Cup hosting experience with the US after the country won the bid to stage the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico.

"I would like to congratulate you upon the United States gaining the right to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026," Putin added.

The US President also claimed he "fought very hard" to ensure the US, Canada and Mexico were successful with their bid.

The joint North American beat Morocco in a two-horse race for the event at the FIFA Congress, held on the eve of the opening World Cup match.

Despite growing political tension between the US and Russia, the 2018 host country voted for the United 2026 bid over the Moroccan candidacy.

Trump had originally been considered a hindrance in the lead-up to the vote after he warned countries not to lobby against the North American attempt and actively called on African countries to back United 2026, ignoring FIFA's strict rules on political interference.