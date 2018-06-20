Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has arrived at the FIFA World Cup as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has granted his backing to the possible bid for the 2030 World Cup from England.

Blatter, the world governing body head when Russia was awarded World Cup in 2010, was banned from all official football-related duties in 2015, initially for eight years.

It followed allegations over CHF2 million (£1.5 million/$2 million/€1.7 million) payment FIFA made to Michel Platini in 2011, with approval of Blatter, it was claimed was for work done a decade earlier.

it has been claimed it was part of a scheme to stop Platini challenging Blatter in that year's FIFA elections.

Blatter's ban was later reduced to six years.

There is nothing to stop attending matches as a guest of Putin.

Blatter is watching the Group B clash between Portugal and Morocco today in Moscow and is also expected to attend a clash between Brazil and Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg on Friday (June 23).

Gianni Infantino, who succeeded Blatter as President of FIFA, is also attending today's match in the Russian capital.

Congratulation and compliment for the start of the FIFA World Cup. Impressive victory: 5:0! Russia will be the perfect host and will get the well deserved international respect. #FIFA #Russia #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sbornaja — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) June 14, 2018

The 82-year-old Blatter, who still denies wrongdoing and has vowed to clear his name, has backed England since arriving should they decide bid for the 2030 event, particularly if they do so as part of a wider home nations effort.

England received just two votes in the opening round of voting for the 2018 contest as Russia triumphed over bids from Spain and Portugal, and The Netherlands and Belgium.

"I think that England deserve to organise the World Cup," the Swiss told Sky Sports News.

"They have had it in 1966 so it is a long time ago.

"With Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland they will be candidates I am sure.

"With 48 teams [in a World Cup], you need more than one country [to host]."

Support from Blatter is by no means necessarily a good indication of England's chances as he had also backed the bid from Morocco which was defeated by a combined Canada, United States and Mexico bid by 134 votes to 65.

He criticised the widely-praised open voting process used for the first time after a string of corruption problems in elections held under his watch.

"Elections should be made by secret ballot, this is in the statute of FIFA and in the regulations," Blatter said.

"You should not announce who votes for who.

"It is normal that it goes back to North America because they should have been in [the bidding] for 2022."

Sepp Blatter, left, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 ©Getty Images

Blatter, who served 17 years as FIFA President before his departure in 2015, claimed he was pleased to be back in Russia to "smell football" again.

"It is good for me because when I came back, I had the impression that it is my World Cup," he said.

"I have been actively involved in 10 World Cups and this time I am only a guest.

"But It is good to be here to smell football and to smell the ambiance.

"I feel a little abandoned because I am suspended, but I am still the elected President."

Morocco has also announced plans to bid again for 2030 while a combined Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay bid is also likely on the 100 year anniversary of the first World Cup held in Uruguay.