The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has chosen three students to study a sports administration degree on scholarships at the Russian International Olympic University (RIOU).

ANOC has teamed up with the university for six years as part of a commitment to deliver the best possible services to its National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The recipients of the scholarship, which has been provided thanks to the Vladimir Potanin Foundation, will receive world-class education combined with a hands-on sports administration experience, it is claimed.

The scholarship has been given to Abdulrahman Al-Muftah from Qatar, O Kwang Hyok from North Korea and Camila Gobo de Freitas from Brazil.

ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said the scholarships would help the Brazilian, North Korean and Qatari Olympic Committees to grow ©Getty Images

ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said: "We are very pleased to be able to offer these scholarships to Mr Al-Muftah, Mr Hyok and Ms Gobo de Freitas.

"Every year we receive a lot of very talented and capable candidates from NOCs all over the world which makes the decision on who to select particularly difficult.

"We have no doubt the three candidates we have chosen will excel and with their enhanced knowledge and expertise will be able to support the development of the Olympic Movement in their countries."

ANOC had invited NOCs to nominate any candidate with higher education qualifications who would like to improve their knowledge and management skills to apply for the scholarships, before selecting the final three recipients.