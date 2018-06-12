Nanjing in China will host the first World Skate Skateboarding Park World Championships later this year, it has been announced.

The event in one of the two skateboarding disciplines on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme will take place on World Skate's first Olympic-level certified park terrain course.

The competition venue is located close to the SportsLab in the Chinese city, which hosted skateboarding events at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

Athletes competing at the World Championships will not only fight it out for world titles as they will also battle for seeding as skateboarding moves into its Olympic qualification phase on January 1.

Park and street are the two skateboarding disciplines at Tokyo 2020, where the sport will make its Olympic debut.

World Skate claim the qualification process for the Park World Championships will include an "open format that allows for participation by national federations, amateur and professional skateboarders".

It follows criticism of the Street League Skateboarding events due to form part of the qualification system for street at Tokyo 2020.

"As we usher in a new generation of skateboarders whose dreams can stretch all the way to the Olympic Games, it’s our duty to make sure that athletes from every part of the world have access to train and compete in world-class skateboarding facilities," World Skate President Sabatino Aracu said.

Nanjing played host to the 2017 World Championships in the vert discipline, considered for inclusion as one of skateboarding's two Olympic disciplines before street and park were chosen.

The Chinese city also stepped in to stage last year's World Roller Games, which were initially due to be held in Barcelona, at short notice.

"Our mission has always been to help skateboarding continue positive growth globally with the support of Olympic inclusion and we’re excited to see a city like Nanjing step up to make this a reality with the 2018 Skateboarding Park World Championships," said World Skate chairman Gary Ream.