A 50-year-old man has been killed in a shooting at an Irish gym founded by the father of Irish boxing sensation Katie Taylor.

Pete Taylor, the boxer's father, was among two other men injured in the incident, which took place early this morning at Bray Boxing Club in Country Wicklow.

A gunman entered the gym at around 6.55am local time, police said, and fired a volley of shots.

They added that the suspected attacker then fled the scene in a silver Volkswagen van sporting a Northern Irish license plate.

Neither of the two injured men are thought to be a critical condition, but further details have not yet emerged.

It is thought that there were between 15 and 20 people at the gym when the shooting took place.

Taylor, 31, was the London 2012 Olympic champion and also won five World Championship titles in the lightweight division between 2006 and 2014.

Katie Taylor is now enjoying a successful career in professional boxing ©Getty Images

She turned professional after a surprise quarter-final defeat at Rio 2016 and is already a unified lightweight world champion.

Taylor was coached by her father until shortly before the Rio Games but is now based in the United States.

She began her career training at the Bray Boxing Club.

Her current manager Brian Peters said recently that Taylor is unlikely to fight in Ireland in the near-future due to security concerns.

It followed the fatal shooting of David Byrne at a boxing weigh-in event in the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016.

A boxing show in West Dublin was also cancelled after the hotel pulled out in February in a sign of the problems facing the sport in the country.

"Katie would love to fight in Ireland, [promoter] Eddie [Hearn] would, I’d love to have a fight here," Peters told the Irish Daily Star before the incident today.

"We've had talks with the powers that be, and they’ve advised us the climate is not conducive to having a fight night."