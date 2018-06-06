TIBHAR has become the equipment sponsor of the upcoming Balkan Youth Table Tennis Championships in Bosnia and Herzegovina after signing a deal with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The German company have partnered with the tournament in Zenica, which begins today and concludes on Sunday (June 10).

The sport's worldwide governing body claim the agreement "ties in with the new ITTF strategic plan's aim to grow the sport of table tennis region by region around the globe".

"As our marketing team expands and our sales increase, we are looking for new opportunities," said ITTF chief executive Steve Dainton.

"When the Balkan Association approached us for equipment support as was traditionally provided to them, we put our marketing team to work and an agreement with TIBHAR was made.

"A huge thanks to TIBHAR for supporting this important development event in the Balkan region.

"We will consider for the future how we can further support this and other regions, especially as our growing marketing team looks for new opportunities."

The agreement is the latest deal struck by the ITTF since they took their marketing rights back in house 18 months ago.

The ITTF have also signed deals with companies such as British Airways, AIA Insurance and 12BET.

"TIBHAR is extremely proud to be the official equipment sponsor of the 2018 Balkan Youth Table Tennis Championships," TIBHAR general manager Roland Berg added.

"The initiative that young sportsmen and sportswomen of the same age category can compete against one another in their region is very good and we believe that such tournaments are very important for table tennis in general but also for these regions.

"Based on a long tradition with other countries in the Balkan, it was obvious that we wanted to sponsor this tournament as well."

