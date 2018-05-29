Kiefer Ravena, a four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medallist and one of the best-known basketball players from The Philippines, has been suspended for 18 months after testing positive for three banned substances.

Ravena has been banned by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) after failing a test during a World Cup qualifier on February 25.

The ban was confirmed by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), whose President Al Panlilio announced that he had failed tests for three different substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list.

These were stimulants dimethylbutylamine and methylexaneamine and banned beta-2 agonist, higenamine.

Both A and B samples tested positive.

Kiefer Ravena has been a key player in The Philippines national team in recent years ©Getty Images

Ravena claims to have inadvertently ingested the banned substances via an over the counter supplement named "Dust", which he bought in a pharmaceutical store.

"That was the first time I drank it," the 24-year-old said.

"I wasn't aware that it contained prohibited substances."

Ravena is also now set to be suspended by club side NLEX Road Warriors of the Philippine Basketball Association.

He formed part of gold medal winning team at the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 editions of the Southeast Asian Games.

He scored 13 points in an 89-84 win for The Philippines over Japan in February before failing the test.