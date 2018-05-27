Twenty-five countries will be represented at the Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup in Apeldoorn in The Netherlands, which begins tomorrow.

Men's, women's, quads and junior titles will be up for grabs across two venues - Tennis Club de Sprenkelaar and Tennis Club de Maten.

France have returned to defend their men's title from 2017 with Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer spearheading their team.

Britain, the top seeds, will be tough challengers and have named world number one Alfie Hewitt and world number five Gordon Reid among their squad.

The Netherlands will hope for success on home soil in the women's event, having been named top seeds.

Diede de Groot will be part of a strong Dutch squad on home soil ©Getty Images

Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot, the world's number two and three respectively, will compete but second seeded Japan boast world number one Yui Kamiji.

China, the defending champions, are seeded ninth.

Britain are seeded third in the quads event as they bid to retain their title from 2017.

However, top ranked Australia will be favourites with world number three Dylan Alcott and world number four Heath Davidson in their ranks.

Second-seeded United States have named world number one David Wagner.

Competition will continue until June 3.