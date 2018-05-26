The United States' Courtney Hurley was among the athletes to earn a place in the last-64 of the women’s competition on day two of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Épée Grand Prix in Cali.

The 17th seed, an Olympic team bronze medallist at London 2012, advanced to the elimination rounds after winning five of her six Pool One matches in the Colombian city.

She will next face South Korea's Choi Hyojoo, who claimed five victories out of six in Pool Four before being given a bye through to the round-of-64.

The top-16 seeds all received a bye through the round of pools and preliminary stage.

Olympic champion Emese Szász-Kovács of Hungary will bid for glory tomorrow ©Getty Images

Number one seed Emese Szász-Kovács, the reigning Olympic champion from Hungary, will firstly go up against Ukraine’s Dzhoan Feybi Bezhura.

Bezhura progressed from Pool Two with two wins from her five outings and then went onto defeat Japan’s Yume Kuroki 15-12.

Both the men's and women's competitions are due to conclude tomorrow.

The event is the final FIE Grand Prix of the nine-city series for the 2017-2018 season.