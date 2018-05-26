International Surfing Association (ISA) President Fernando Aguerre has hailed the organisation's gender equality initiatives after the governing body confirmed men and women will have the same number of competition places at the next two editions of their World Championships.

The ISA has announced that there will be an equal number of slots for men and women at the World Surfing Games and the World Junior Championships this year.

Three slots for both men and women on each competing nation will be on offer at the World Surfing Games, due to be held from September 15 to 22 Tahara in Japan.

The World Junior Championships in Huntingdon Beach in California, scheduled to run from October 27 to November 4, will see three boys and three girls in each team, across both the under-18 and under-16 divisions.

The announcement comes after gender equity was successfully featured for the first time at the 2017 ISA World StandUp Paddle and Paddleboard Championship in Denmark.

"Promoting gender equity through our events has always been critically important to the ISA and to me personally," said Aguerre.

"As a way to foster a better world, we are excited to introduce equal opportunities at our flagship events this year.

"And with more talent on show than ever before, the high-octane, vibrant performances promise to be memorable.

"As the world governing authority for Surfing, SUP and Paddleboarding, we are constantly working to strengthen their worldwide development and growth.

“As we look ahead to Tokyo 2020, our events this year will continue to highlight the unique atmosphere the ISA will bring to the Olympic Games."