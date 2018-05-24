Relations between the Jamaica Bobsled Federation and their Japanese sponsors that gifted them sleds for this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have reportedly soured.

According to the Jamaican Gleaner, the Shitamachi Project threatened a lawsuit when the Jamaica team did not use the three custom made sleds they provided as expected.

They claimed this was a breach of a 2016 contract where the Jamaican body agreed to use sleds free of charge as part of a promotional drive for their artwork.

Three sleds were provided.

A representative of the company told the Jamaican Gleaner that the Jamaica Bobsled Federation's decision not to use the sleds led to intense criticism and "loss of confidence" in their company in Japan.

Shitamachi Project representatives are reportedly now seeking financial compensation.

Jamaica instead chose to use Latvian-made sleds.

"We are not overly concerned about it at this time," Jamaica's Bobsled and Skeleton Association President Christopher Stokes told the Jamaican Gleaner.

"We haven't got any papers or notification from them at all, but we did indicate to them that we thought we had strong enough legal grounds."

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell compete in a two-woman heat ©Getty Images

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell finished 18th in the two-woman event at Pyeongchang 2018.

Jamaica launched their bobsleigh programme in 1987 - powered by the country's sprinting pedigree - and competed at the Winter Olympics in Calgary the following year.

Their team failed to finish in the four-man event, but were the inspiration for the iconic 1993 Hollywood film Cool Runnings.

The team's participation at Sochi 2014 was their first appearance in the Olympics in 12 years.

Winston Watt and Marvin Dixon finished 29th in the two-man event.