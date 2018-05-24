A plan which will educate more than 200,000 young athletes on identifying and preventing child sex abuse has been launched by Gymnastics Australia.

The joint initiative, involving Gymnastics Australia and child safety advocacy body Bravehearts, comes amid the fallout to the sexual abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics.

Gymnastics Australia claim it will ensure 220,000 Australian children are "safer from potential harm".

The scheme, the first of its kind in Australia, will include training and materials for more than 600 affiliated gymnastics clubs and their staff to help identify the possible signs of sexual abuse, including risk factors, grooming, and other warnings.

"Our organisation is committed to creating environments where children are safe so we’re implementing so much more than optional training for a few staff," said Gymnastics Australia chief executive Kitty Chiller.

Australian Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller is among the athletes to have backed the scheme ©Getty Images

"This is a significant cultural shift within our organisation where the safety of children is paramount.

"Through this partnership, Gymnastics Australia’s affiliated clubs will be provided with resources while Bravehearts’ specialised training will be a mandatory requirement for all coaches and officials.

"The training will provide every coach, official, administrator and volunteer with the knowledge and skills they need to better equip them to mentor and protect our children, and that will happen at every level, throughout the entire Australian gymnastics community, which is vital.

"Gymnastics Australia is committed to providing young gymnasts with personal safety information and invaluable education for parents about how to keep children safe and partnering with Bravehearts, the leading child safety advocates, shows just how serious we are.”

The launch of the scheme comes amid the continued aftermath of the scandal surrounding former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was jailed for up to 175 years after more than 300 people accused him of abuse, including a host of Olympic gold medallists and former athletes.

A Congressional hearing on the responses to various sexual abuse scandals in American sport was held yesterday.