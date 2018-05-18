Commonwealth Games medallists Geeta and Babita Phogat are among up to 15 individuals to have been ousted from India’s ongoing national wrestling training camp in Lucknow due to "serious indiscipline".

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has cited their unexplained absence from the camp as the reason.

Among the others axed from the camp are the Phogat sisters’ younger siblings Ritu and Sangeeta.

"The wrestlers selected for the national camp are expected to physically report to the camp within three days," WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told the Press Trust of India (PTI).

"If they have any problems or issues they should go there and report it to the coaches and find a solution.

"But Geeta, Babita and others did not do that.

"They were incommunicado.

"This is serious indiscipline on their part and the WFI felt it's time to pull the plug.

"So we have told them to sit at home and enjoy."

The WFI’s disciplinary action against the wrestlers means that they could be prevented from competing at this month’s trials for the 2018 Asian Games, which are set to take place in Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

The Times of India reports that this will definitely be the case, quoting Singh to that effect. receive any show-cause notice from the WFI

But Singh, however, has also suggested that the wrestlers could be given a reprieve if they can provide a satisfactory explanation for their absence.

"Let them first come to us and explain the reasons behind their actions," he was reported as saying by the PTI.

"For now they are out of the national camp."

Satyawart Kadian, the husband of Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, pictured, has also been barred from the training camp ©Getty Images

The men's and women's national training camps are being held simultaneously in Sonepat and Lucknow.

They started on May 10 and are due to conclude on May 25.

Babita Phogat, the women's 55 kilograms gold medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and 53kg silver medallist at this year’s edition in Gold Coast last month, has claimed that she is injured and says she has not been given any show-cause notice by the WFI.

"I didn't receive anything from the federation," she told PTI.

"Yes, I haven't joined that camp yet as I am recovering from injuries to both my knees.

"I admit I haven't informed the federation yet but I will send an application to them today itself."

Phogat also stated sisters Ritu and Sangeeta were waiting for visas to participate in a training camp in Russia, which the WFI supposedly knew about, and that Geeta, the women's 55kg gold medallist at her home Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010, was in Bangalore training at a private facility.

"Geeta is in Bangalore," she said.

"I thought she had joined the camp."

The WFI has denied having any knowledge of the Russia training camp.

Also barred from the training camp in Lucknow is Satyawart Kadian, the husband of Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik.

Kadian won the men's 97kg silver medal at Glasgow 2014.