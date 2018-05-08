China supplied two of the four successful qualifiers in the men's singles at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Australian Open at the Quaycentre in Sydney today.

A 21-17, 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei's Kan Chao Yu and a 22-14, 22-20 success over home player Peter Yan earned Sun Feixiang a round one meeting with Malaysia's eighth seed Daren Liew when the men's and women's main draw gets underway.

Sun's compatriot Lu Guangzu defeated Indonesia's Henrikho Kho Wibowo 21-17, 21-12 and then Australia's Pit Seng Low 21-3, 21-6 to set up a main draw tie against Kwang Hee Heo of South Korea.

Indonesia's Yehezkiel Fritz Mainaky progressed thanks to a 21-14, 21-14 win over home player Cham Chen and then a 21-15, 21-17 result against Luxembourg's Robert Mann.

He has earned a first round match against Malaysia's June Wei Cheam.

The final men's singles qualifying spot went to Riichi Takeshita of Japan, who will now play Ajay Jayaram of India after defeating Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 and Australia's Yang Shen 21-2, 21-11.

Yukino Nakai was one of two Japanese women to qualify for the main draw of the BWF Australian Open ©Getty Images

Two of the four women's qualifiers after a single round of matches today were Japanese.

Ga Eun Kim of South Korea earned a match against Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet by defeating home player Zecily Fung 21-12, 21-6.

Ayumi Mine of Japan meets Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka of India after her opening 22-20, 21-19 win over Deng Joy Xuan of Hong Kong.

Japan's Yukino Nakai faces seventh seed Brittney Tam of Canada in the main draw first round after defeating Australia's Kelly Xu 21-6, 21-9.

Yingzi Jiang of Australia will meet China's Ji Shuting after defeating compatriot Sally Fu 21-17, 21-13.

Action continues tomorrow.