An external audit of the International Biathlon Union's (IBU) anti-doping programme will be carried out by the Institute of Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) following claims that the former leadership at the worldwide governing body accepted bribes in return for a favourable stance towards Russian athletes.

The report from the iNADO, an umbrella group of National Anti-Doping Organisations which repeatedly clashed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) amid the Russian scandal, will be presented to the IBU prior to their Congress in the Croatian city of Poreč in September.

The IBU also announced following an Executive Board meeting that they were planning a restructure of the administration amid the ongoing investigation into Anders Besseberg and Nicole Resch, who stood down from their respective positions of President and secretary general last month.

The reorganisation of the under-fire governing body, who have attempted to distance themselves from the alleged corruption involving Besseberg and Resch, will take place over the next two months.

It is not yet known exactly what this will entail.

The IBU also approved a recommendation to continue discussions regarding signing up to the International Testing Agency (ITA), sport's new drug-testing umbrella body.

International Federations have the option to hand the running of their drug-testing programme over to the ITA.

It is not mandatory but the ITA and the IOC are hopeful most International Federations will take advantage of the newly-established body.

"Various personnel issues" were also discussed during the meeting in Saalfelden, held during arguably the most tumultuous period for the IBU in their history.

"We are keen to help and are currently in the process of agreeing terms of reference and selecting appropriately qualified people," iNADO chief executive Graeme Steel told insidethegames.

"A bottom line will be that the outcome will be public and discussions to date indicate IBU will expect the same."

Anders Besseberg stood down as IBU President last month after the criminal investigation was opened ©Getty Images

It followed the opening of probes across Europe into possible doping, fraud and corruption involving Russian athletes and the raiding of the governing body's Salzburg headquarters based on a tip-off by WADA.

Besseberg and Resch are suspected of accepting bribes amounting to $300,000 (£211,000/€243,000) and other benefits in return for a favourable stance towards Russia - but deny wrongdoing.

Austrian police confirmed to Norwegian broadcaster NRK that a total of 12 people are under investigation.

Two - presumably Resch and Besseberg - are suspected of corruption and a further 10 are accused of doping fraud.

German broadcaster ARD and newspaper Bild have also reported that a confidential WADA report claims that Besseberg, 72, was offered paid hunting trips and visits to prostitutes while in Russia in an attempt to influence him.

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang have reported that it is alleged that 65 doping cases involving Russian biathletes were concealed, starting in 2011.

Austria's Klaus Leistner, a vice-president responsible for finance, has taken over the operational running of the IBU following Besseberg's departure.

"The Board received a report on the current situation and discussed the strategic steps to ensure the effective preparation for the coming season," an IBU statement read.