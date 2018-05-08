Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has pressured the South African Football Association (SAFA) to switch their backing from Morocco's bid for the 2026 World Cup to United 2026 after a leading football official in the country announced they would give their "unqualified" support to their fellow African nation's candidacy.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan announced last month that South Africa's vote in the 2026 race would go to Morocco in comments published on the governing body's website.

Xasa, however, warned the SAFA not to "go against the mandate of a country" by supporting the Moroccan bid.

South Africa and Morocco were involved in a diplomatic row in 2004 and tensions between the two countries have still not fully healed.

Morocco withdrew its ambassador from Pretoria in 2004 when South Africa recognised the independence of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, also known as Western Sahara.

"We are very clear that we can't support Morocco," Xasa said, according to South African newspaper Times Live.

"Our Parliament was very straightforward in this regard‚ it is the mandate of the country and it is an obligation for sporting bodies to understand what the country's agenda is.

"You cannot, just because you have experience in FIFA matters, go into the country that goes against the mandate of your country."

The SAFA had earlier backtracked on Jordaan's claim, insisting "no decision has been taken at this stage on the matter on who to support" in the race, where Morocco is taking on a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The governing body added that a choice would be made by their Executive Committee.

The SAFA has insisted their Executive Committee will make the decision on who to support in the 2026 race ©SAFA

It comes after both Morocco 2026 and United 2026 presented their case at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations Congress in Johannesburg.

The SAFA have also deleted the original article which featured Jordaan's comments.

"It is an old myth that Africa doesn't have the capacity and naysayers should stop using the political argument," Jordaan said last month.

"Africa hosted the best FIFA World Cup ever and with good support, Morocco can emulate South Africa."

The host of the 2026 World Cup is due to be chosen at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13, the day before this year's tournament begins in Russia.

A FIFA Evaluation Task Force has the power to exclude either candidate if they do not meet their requirements, however.

The Task Force has inspected both bids but decided they should conduct another visit to Morocco after Moulay Hafid Elalamy, President of the Morocco 2026 bid, admitted the inspectors had "noticed some deviations from the initial planned programme" during their first trip.

Morocco's bid was also at the centre of an ethics investigation into FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura over an alleged undeclared family link with former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf.

Samoura was quickly cleared of any wrongdoing into the claim she is related to Diouf, a Morocco 2026 ambassador.

Morocco 2026 officials have also publicly clashed with FIFA amid suggestions President Gianni Infantino is trying to exclude the country from the race as he prefers the United 2026 bid.